Recent move hints at Buccaneers’ plan for Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin is working his way back from a brutal injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season, and there have been some questions about whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will want him back. One recent move is a strong indication that Godwin remains in the team’s future plans.

Godwin signed a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bucs prior to the 2022 season. The deal includes void years on the back end and was set to void on Feb. 18. That would have triggered an $18 million dead salary cap hit for Tampa Bay.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported on Tuesday that Godwin and the Buccaneers agreed to push the void date back to March 12, which is the final day of the league year. That will give the two sides more time to work out an extension while also creating some 2025 salary cap savings for the Bucs.

In an NFL roundup that was published by The Athletic on Sunday, Dan Pompei noted that moving the deadline is an indication that the Bucs are “hopeful” they can work out a new deal with Godwin. It is also a sign that the team believes Godwin will fully recover from his dislocated ankle.

Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle injury when he was tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith in Week 7. The NFL determined that the hit met the criteria for a hip-drop tackle, and Smith was fined over the play.

Prior to the injury, Godwin had been having an outstanding season. He had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns and was by far Baker Mayfield’s favorite target. If the 28-year-old makes a full recovery from his ankle surgery, he should step right back into his role as Tampa Bay’s No. 1 wideout.