Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris Jr. has blunt take on playing in 2023

Chris Harris Jr. is not ready to retire from the NFL, but the veteran cornerback says he is done with the grind of training camp.

Harris, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, is still a free agent. He discussed his future with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette this week. The 33-year-old said he has made it known to teams that he will not sign before training camp and offseason workouts.

“(Teams) pretty much know I’m not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that,” Harris said. “I’ll do the same thing I did last year. I’m not doing training camp and all that OTAs (organized team activities in the spring) and stuff like that anymore.”

Harris signed a practice squad deal with the Saints on Oct. 4 last year. He was eventually elevated to the 53-man roster and ended up appearing in 10 games. He said he has been “enjoying this free time” and wants to wait to see how teams look before making a decision.

“I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them,” Harris said.

That is about as honest of a take as you will hear from a free agent.

Harris spent the first nine years of his career with the Denver Broncos. He made four Pro Bowls during that span and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2016. Harris then joined the Los Angeles Chargers for two seasons before his brief stint in New Orleans.