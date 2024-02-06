Chris Jones not sure why Chiefs are now the villains

Chris Jones is perplexed over his Kansas City Chiefs becoming the villains.

Jones is one of the stars of the Chiefs’ defense and spoke at Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday. He was interviewed by NFL Media’s Michael Robinson and talked about being the villains.

Jones doesn’t understand what happened.

“For some reason, everybody used to love us. We used to be one of the most favorite teams. Now everybody is like, ‘we’re ready for the Chiefs to lose.’ I don’t know why, what changed to where everybody feels like we should lose now. But it’s OK, they can continue hating,” Jones said.

Jones also says that the Chiefs haven’t won as much as people think.

“The problem is we haven’t won as much as people think. We’ve only won two, right? We’ve only won two out of three.”

Sports fans love underdog stories and don’t like seeing dynasties. They get bored and want to see upsets.

Though the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls, they’re now playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. That’s a lot! So even if many people like the Chiefs, more might be getting tired of them. And then you have a whole host of fans who dislike the Chiefs just because of the Taylor Swift factor. It was already annoying enough to see tons of TV shots of Patrick Mahomes’ wife/family during games, and now fans have to have Swift jammed down their throats.

If the Chiefs have become disliked, it’s really for reasons outside of Jones’ control. But it’s better to be villains because you keep making Super Bowls than to lose in earlier rounds of the playoffs, or worse yet, not even make the postseason.