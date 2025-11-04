Chris Olave reacts to Saints trading teammate Rashid Shaheed

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave shared his reaction via social media on Tuesday to his team trading away fellow wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The Saints sent Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks for a 4th and 5th-round pick in the 2026 draft. There had been rumors that the Saints were open to trading Shaheed, so it’s not too surprising to see him traded. Olave will miss his teammate, as he indicated on X.

He shared an emoji of a confused face on X.

😕 — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) November 4, 2025

Then he told Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, “You got a great one bro,” regarding Seattle’s addition of Shaheed.

You got a great one bro https://t.co/AYu29E3WJh — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) November 4, 2025

Shaheed had 44 catches for 499 yards and 2 touchdowns in 9 games with the Saints this season. His career-high marks came in 2023 when he had 46 catches for 719 yards and 5 touchdowns. He could very well surpass all those marks in 2025, though it would be with two different teams. He’s also going from a 1-8 team to a 6-2 team, which doesn’t hurt.