Patriots star Christian Barmore hospitalized with frightening health issue

New England Patriots standout Christian Barmore is dealing with a significant health scare, the team announced Sunday.

In a statement, the Patriots said Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots, and was hospitalized for tests and treatment. The team added that there is no current timetable for Barmore’s return to practice.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Christian Barmore: https://t.co/ksNc2YSlL4 pic.twitter.com/C5nQjSZ3yX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 28, 2024

“Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing,” the team statement said. “While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Obviously, blood clots are a significant issue and could certainly keep Barmore out for a while. That concern is secondary to his overall health.

The 25-year-old Barmore is coming off the best season of his young career. In his third NFL campaign, he tallied 16 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks, both career-highs. The Patriots valued him highly enough to sign him to a four-year, $92 million contract extension in April.