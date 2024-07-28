 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 28, 2024

Patriots star Christian Barmore hospitalized with frightening health issue

July 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Christian Barmore in a Patriots uniform

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots standout Christian Barmore is dealing with a significant health scare, the team announced Sunday.

In a statement, the Patriots said Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots, and was hospitalized for tests and treatment. The team added that there is no current timetable for Barmore’s return to practice.

“Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing,” the team statement said. “While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Obviously, blood clots are a significant issue and could certainly keep Barmore out for a while. That concern is secondary to his overall health.

The 25-year-old Barmore is coming off the best season of his young career. In his third NFL campaign, he tallied 16 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks, both career-highs. The Patriots valued him highly enough to sign him to a four-year, $92 million contract extension in April.

Article Tags

Christian Barmore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus