Christian McCaffrey blames NFL schedule for his injury

Christian McCaffrey thinks he knows what was most responsible for his Week 3 hamstring injury.

McCaffrey said Thursday that he “definitely” thinks having to play a Thursday game was a factor in his injury, suggesting that the short week does not give players enough time to physically recover after playing on a Sunday.

“I don’t prefer Thursday night games, you know what I mean?” McCaffrey said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “You go through a lot in a football game and you really get two days to recover, and then one of those days is a travel day … It’s tough. But it is what it is. It’s part of the game — but obviously frustrating.

“If you’re going to ask me, I would definitely say — and I think I’m not alone in this — I would probably argue against them…. It is frustrating sometimes when you feel like something could be avoided with a little more rest…. That’s just me and my personal views.”

McCaffrey is absolutely not alone in his opinion. Those who agree with him cite the same reasoning — the lack of preparation and recovery time, plus the travel day that puts road teams at a significant disadvantage.

Unfortunately for McCaffrey, it’s obvious that “Thursday Night Football” is going nowhere, and there’s already active planning taking place regarding its future.