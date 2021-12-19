 Skip to main content
Video: Christian Wilkins has the most incredible TD celebration

December 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Christian Wilkins celebration

The only thing better than a big man touchdown is the celebration that follows, as Christian Wilkins demonstrated on Sunday.

Wilkins, the Miami Dolphins’ 310-pound defensive lineman, was the recipient of a Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That was not what got the most attention, though. The big story was Wilkins’ hilarious celebration, including him diving into the stands and basically falling on a group of fans.

Once Wilkins was back on the field, he broke out the worm.

Wilkins, as you may recall, is no stranger to some pretty hilariously hyped celebrations. This was only his second career touchdown, so you can hardly blame him for going nuts over it. If the Dolphins know what’s good for them, they’ll author more amazing Wilkins moments like this.

