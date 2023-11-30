Ex-NFL head coach has 2-word response to idea of coaching Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Reich 11 games into his tenure as their head coach. Former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano thinks a coach who is looking to win would have to be crazy to take that job.

Pagano, who is a regular guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” was asked by McAfee on Thursday whether the Panthers job is desirable to prospective coach candidates. Pagano gave a blunt 2-word answer.

“Hell no,” Pagano said.

Pagano, who coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2017, said that the only reason to take the job is if a coach is looking to secure a big pay day.

“Why would you (take the job)? Other than, ‘hey, I need a guaranteed contract of $50 [million], OK, fine.’ But, [coaches] are competitors. They want to win and they want to win championships.

“You want to go somewhere where you got great ownership, you got a great partnership with a GM that they’re going to put you together with … you guys have the same vision, same philosophy … but you can’t go down to a place that … you can’t be successful right now [in Carolina]. Now if you want just the money, go get the money, get the check and get run out of town after 11 ballgames …”

After Pagano shared his thoughts, McAfee noted that the former Colts head coach is still connected to many coaches around the NFL. McAfee was implying that Pagano’s thoughts reflect the prevailing sentiment among coaches regarding the Carolina job.

Panthers owner David Tepper is known to be very hands-on. He has fired his head coach mid-season for two years in a row. Carolina last had a winning season in 2017 — a year before Tepper bought the team.