Chuck Pagano has funny quote about facing Sean Payton’s Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is one of the most respected offensive coaches in the NFL, to the point that some defensive coordinators may even feel a little bit intimidated going up against him.

This week, the honor goes to Chuck Pagano. The Chicago Bears defensive coordinator has to gameplan for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Saints, and he admits that it’s no easy task. In fact, Pagano made a funny remark about how he wishes Payton could do something to make life a little bit easier for Pagano and his colleagues.

“I don’t know how many hobbies Coach Payton has. I wish he had more and spent a little less time trying to ruin the lives of defensive coordinators and defensive assistants and players,” Pagano said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

Unfortunately for Pagano, it’s probably too late for Payton to pick something new up this week. Pagano’s mood will probably be even worse if it turns out the Saints are closer to full strength than it looked like they might be.