Official citation shows why Tyreek Hill was pulled over

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was speeding before police pulled him over on Sunday morning, according to an official citation from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington obtained copies of the official citations that Hill was issued, which were for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The careless driving citation said Hill was speeding at a visual estimation of 60 mph in a 40-mph before being stopped. An officer also noted in the citation that Hill was speeding in an area with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Tyreek Hill was cited for speeding at a “visual estimation of 60 mph,” according to his citation. Here it is in addition to his seatbelt violation: pic.twitter.com/TygKe8ALmO — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 10, 2024

Body camera footage from the officer who pulled Hill over showed the moment Hill sped by in an area where there were traffic cones:

Here is the body cam footage of what led to Tyreek Hill being pulled over pic.twitter.com/9W5XyOCYTR — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 10, 2024

When the officer approached Hill, the Pro Bowl wideout handed over his license and then rolled up the window of his luxury sports car, which was tinted. The officer then knocked on Hill’s window multiple times and asked him not to roll it up all the way. Hill ordered the officer not to knock on his window before telling the officer to, “Give me my ticket so I can go, bro.”

The incident escalated from there, with another officer coming over and pulling Hill out of the car. Hill was handcuffed after refusing to comply with the initial orders. You can see the body camera footage here.

One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave as the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates.