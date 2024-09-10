Police bodycam video shows Tyreek Hill acting disrespectful to cops

Body camera video of the Tyreek Hill incident has been released, and it shows that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was acting disrespectful and rude to the authorities prior to being handcuffed, where the situation then escalated with force.

Hill was handcuffed by police after being pulled over while driving on his way to the Miami Dolphins’ Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Dolphins wide receiver had been speeding when he was pulled over, and he was asked to roll down his window, which was tinted beyond the legal limit.

Hill showed no respect for the officer who pulled him over from the moment the encounter began. The video shows that Hill rolled up his window, which prevented the officer from seeing him. Then after the officer knocked on the window to get Hill to roll it down, Hill immediately bossed around the officer.

“Hey, don’t knock on the window like that, man,” Hill sternly told the officer.

Hill then repeated about five times to the officer not to knock on his window. He then dryly told the officer to just give him the ticket.

“Give me my ticket so I can go, bro. … do what you got to do,” Hill said.

Hill then raised his window again despite being asked to keep it down.

When the officer again told Hill to keep his window down, Hill shouted back, “don’t tell me…”

The incident escalated from there as the officer decided to pull Hill out of the car and began to use force to get Hill to comply and follow instructions. A second officer joined to help handcuff Hill and told the wide receiver to “stop crying.”

SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill body-cam video from Miami-Dade Police. pic.twitter.com/aJvD4SamZk — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 9, 2024

After using force to immobilize Hill to put on handcuffs, one officer again used force to push Hill down to sit on the curb. Another Dolphins player, Calais Campbell, came over to try intervening and was sternly told to stay away.

Hill was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt. One of the officers involved was placed on administrative leave by the Miami-Dade Police Department while the incident is investigated.

Hill had said he was not being disrespectful, but the video shows otherwise.