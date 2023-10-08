CJ Stroud sets impressive all-time record in thrilling game against Falcons

CJ Stroud is certifiably the real deal.

The Houston Texans rookie quarterback Stroud had another stellar game during Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Stroud threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, including a strike to tight end Dalton Schultz late in the fourth quarter to give Houston a 19-18 lead.

CJ STROUD FINDS DALTON SCHULTZ IN THE END ZONE! The Texans lead by 1 with 1:49 remaining 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eUEgJ5hPgJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

During the solid outing, the 22-year-old signal caller claimed an impressive all-time NFL record. Stroud surpassed Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for the most pass attempts with no interceptions to start off a career.

C.J. Stroud now sits alone on top of this list 1. C.J. Stroud

2. Dak Prescott

3. Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/juawNuIFzY — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) October 8, 2023

Unfortunately, the Texans would go on to lose on Sunday by the final of 21-19 after Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder led a 56-yard drive to set up Younghoe Koo’s game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired. But that doesn’t make what Stroud is doing for Houston any less impressive.

Stroud is now up to 1,461 yards and seven TDs with a very respectable 61.3 completion percentage through his first five starts. His receiving corps is modest at best (featuring Nico Collins, rookie Tank Dell, and post-ACL tear Robert Woods), and Stroud is taking some regular deep shots as well. That makes his high volume of pass attempts without a single interception even more remarkable.

Stroud connects DEEP for his 2nd TD 😮‍💨 🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/ldPgb8mTbY — Buckeyes Network (@BuckeyesNetwork) October 1, 2023

Can't place the ball any better than where CJ Stroud placed it here. pic.twitter.com/lL6dsLdC1n — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 28, 2023

While the Texans have still only gone 2-3 to start the season, Stroud is helping them build a very strong foundation for their long-term project. At the very least, he definitely isn’t experiencing as many growing pains as his fellow QB atop the 2023 draft class.