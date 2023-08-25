CJ Stroud responds to Texans not naming him Week 1 starter yet

The Houston Texans likely did not select quarterback CJ Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to sit on the bench for long. However, the team has yet to name their official Week 1 starter.

The Texans remain the lone NFL team that has yet to name its starter to open the 2023 season.

Stroud was asked by reporters on Thursday about the QB1 uncertainty in Houston. The Ohio State alum stated that he remains unbothered by something he cannot control.

“I ain’t tripping,” Stroud said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Ame. “Just do what’s on my plate. I’m not worried about anybody else’s plate. I got to focus on what we got going on in this locker room. And just getting better every day. It’s not about any of that stuff. It’s about competing every day and just getting better. That’s not my job. My job is to go out there and play. I got the fun stuff to do.”

Texans head coach Demeco Ryans has yet to declare a victor in the QB competition between Stroud and previous starter Davis Mills. However, most signs throughout training camp have pointed to Stroud landing the starter designation. Stroud has exclusively practiced together with the starters in camp thus far, while Mills has been grouped together with the second unit.

Ryans has also started Stroud in the Texans’ first two preseason affairs against the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Stroud is also slated to start their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Stroud has played in just six series of preseason action thus far. The rookie has a 56% completion rate, with zero touchdowns and 1 interception.