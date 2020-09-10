Report: Clay Matthews turned down Broncos, open to playing

The Denver Broncos are searching for pass-rush help after Von Miller went down with an unfortunate injury this week, and Clay Matthews is one player they contacted. The veteran linebacker is not interested, however.

Matthews turned down an inquiry from the Broncos this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While there have been some questions about whether the 34-year-old wants to play in 2020, he is reportedly open to it for the right offer. Denver’s offer apparently did not meet his expectations.

To be clear: Clay Matthews wasnâ€™t willing to play right now for what the Broncos offered. He is still open to play for the right opportunity for him and his family. https://t.co/t65u5V4Xge — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

Matthews spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded eight sacks, which was his highest total since 2014. While his best years are behind him, he would provide quality pass-rush depth for any team that signed him.

We know of at least one other team that expressed interest in Matthews this offseason, but it’s unclear what type of money or situation he is looking for.