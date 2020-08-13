Report: Seahawks interested in Jadeveon Clowney, Clay Matthews

The Seattle Seahawks were among the teams that pursued Everson Griffen before the veteran pass-rusher agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, and they are now going back to the drawing board.

The Seahawks still want to sign a pass-rusher before the start of the season, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that they have had conversations with Clay Matthews. There is also still a possibility Seattle brings back Jadeveon Clowney.

One report indicated the Seahawks were out on Clowney once they traded for Jamal Adams, as they are tight on salary cap space and could look to extend the All-Pro safety. However, if Clowney is willing to sign a team-friendly deal and not generating a ton of interest elsewhere, it would not be tough to envision the two sides coming to an agreement.

There have been rumblings that Clowney has a specific team in mind, though it’s unclear if the interest is mutual. The 27-year-old has turned down multiple offers and said all along he has no problem being patient.

Matthews, 34, spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams and had eight sacks. That was his best mark since 2014.