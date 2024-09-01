Clay Matthews zinged Aaron Rodgers during Packers Hall of Fame speech

Clay Matthews was inducted into the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame this week, and the former Pro Bowl linebacker threw a fantastic zinger at Aaron Rodgers on his way in.

Several of Matthews’ former teammates attended the Hall of Fame ceremony in Green Bay on Thursday night, but Rodgers could not make it. That is probably because the quarterback is preparing for the upcoming season with the New York Jets, but Rodgers still made his way into Matthews’ speech.

Matthews addressed Rodgers’ absence in a hilarious manner.

“Unfortunately Aaron couldn’t be here today, rightfully so, but he did text me earlier today that he was going to lock himself in a dark closet, sip on some ayahuasca and join us in spirit. So, thank you, Aaron,” Matthews said.

Packers Hall of Famer @ClayMatthews52 with a hilarious excuse as to why @AaronRodgers12 couldn’t make his induction speech pic.twitter.com/JEmZdiFgJV — CheeseheadTV (@cheeseheadtv) August 30, 2024

The crowd, which included former Packers players and close Rodgers friends Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari, Mason Crosby and AJ Hawk, erupted with laughter.

Rodgers, of course, famously spent several days in a dark, isolated room while he was contemplating retirement prior to the 2023 season. He has also been open about his experiences with ayahuasca, which is a hallucinogenic plant.

Matthews’ joke was very similar to the ones we heard when Rodgers skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

Rodgers will one day be inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame as well. Don’t be surprised if he gets Matthews back when that day comes.