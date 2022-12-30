 Skip to main content
Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets

December 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Garrett Wilson wearing a cap

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and Jets counterpart Sauce Gardner, but the answer took a turn when Hurtt brought Wilson into it.

“He’s not going to line up across from Sauce Gardner not one single time,” Hurtt said. “He’s got to cover Chris Garrett, Corey Davis, and the rest of these guys in the wide receiver group.”

Curiously, Hurtt never seemed to notice or correct his mistake. One theory is that he was mixing up Wilson with his former Ohio State teammate Chris Olave, but that is still a bizarre error.

Hurtt no doubt knows who Wilson is. After all, the Jets rookie has four touchdown catches and is on his way to a 1,000-yard season.

This comment has probably already made its way back to Wilson. He already thinks some in the NFL have it in for him, so this will probably just reinforce that.

