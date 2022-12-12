Jets rookie hints that NFL refs have it out for him

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a big hit during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills that looked like it should have drawn a flag, but the rookie says he is not surprised the officials let it go.

Wilson caught a pass for a first down early in the second half and was drilled by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. He appeared to be out of bounds when the contact came, but Poyer was not flagged for a late hit. When it was pointed out on Twitter that a penalty should have been called, Wilson replied that he “ain’t got a call all season.”

Wilson also claimed a ref once told him he’s not playing at Ohio State anymore.

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

Veteran players probably do get the benefit of the doubt more often than rookies in the NFL. That is fairly standard across all sports. Still, Poyer should have been called for a late hit out of bounds.

The hit on Wilson was certainly a lot worse than some of the tackles that have resulted in horrendous roughing the passer calls this season. Consistency has never been the strong suit of NFL officiating.