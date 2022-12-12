 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Jets rookie hints that NFL refs have it out for him

December 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Garrett Wilson wearing a cap

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a big hit during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills that looked like it should have drawn a flag, but the rookie says he is not surprised the officials let it go.

Wilson caught a pass for a first down early in the second half and was drilled by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. He appeared to be out of bounds when the contact came, but Poyer was not flagged for a late hit. When it was pointed out on Twitter that a penalty should have been called, Wilson replied that he “ain’t got a call all season.”

Wilson also claimed a ref once told him he’s not playing at Ohio State anymore.

Veteran players probably do get the benefit of the doubt more often than rookies in the NFL. That is fairly standard across all sports. Still, Poyer should have been called for a late hit out of bounds.

The hit on Wilson was certainly a lot worse than some of the tackles that have resulted in horrendous roughing the passer calls this season. Consistency has never been the strong suit of NFL officiating.

Article Tags

Garrett WilsonNew York Jets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus