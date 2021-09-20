Clyde Edwards-Helaire crushed on Twitter after costly fumble

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ripped on Twitter by NFL fans after a costly fumble in his Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

The Chiefs were driving and in position to win the game on a field goal. They had a 2nd-and-3 at the Baltimore 32 with around 1:20 left in the game and time ticking off. A first down and a few more running plays would have put KC in position to kick a field goal while leaving the Ravens little time. But Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble that was recovered by Baltimore. The Ravens then converted a key 4th down to end the game.

Here were the Twitter reactions:

clyde edwards helaire trying to get into the chiefs locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/1ooJTXsVV8 — jw (@iam_johnw2) September 20, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a nice career. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 20, 2021

Clyde Edwards Helaire is one of the worst draft picks in years but no one will admit it because he's on a good team — Glen (@GlenRockney) September 20, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a garbage pick and I will never hear anything else https://t.co/eJ8eCLIbzL — Sam Hays (@WichitaChiefSam) September 20, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been such a disappointment. He was supposed to come in & be another electric weapon. Everyone tried to tell us the Chiefs got a steal & uhhhh not sure about that. — CB (@CRB1090) September 20, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to be thinking about that fumble all week. Completely derailed that Chiefs drive in the 4th. — MacDaddy Jones. (@OxTankSports) September 20, 2021

The Chiefs made Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has done very little during his career to suggest he was worth such a high pick. And in this contest, he cost his team dearly.