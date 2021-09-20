 Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire crushed on Twitter after costly fumble

September 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ripped on Twitter by NFL fans after a costly fumble in his Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

The Chiefs were driving and in position to win the game on a field goal. They had a 2nd-and-3 at the Baltimore 32 with around 1:20 left in the game and time ticking off. A first down and a few more running plays would have put KC in position to kick a field goal while leaving the Ravens little time. But Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble that was recovered by Baltimore. The Ravens then converted a key 4th down to end the game.

Here were the Twitter reactions:

The Chiefs made Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has done very little during his career to suggest he was worth such a high pick. And in this contest, he cost his team dearly.

