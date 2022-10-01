Cole Beasley active for Bucs in Week 4

Cole Beasley will get a chance to make an impact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second week in a row.

The Bucs on Saturday elevated Beasley to their active roster from their practice squad.

Beasley was originally signed to the Bucs’ practice squad on Sept. 21. He was elevated for Week 3 against Green Bay. The 33-year-old receiver had 3 catches for 12 yards in his Bucs debut.

Tampa Bay continues to face depth issues at the wide receiver position, which is why they elevated Beasley again.

Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are all questionable for the game, while Breshad Perriman is doubtful. The good news for Tampa Bay is that Mike Evans is eligible to play after being suspended in Week 3. The Bucs are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Beasley was a strong option in the slot in both Buffalo and Dallas earlier in his career. The more practice time he sees with Tom Brady, the more he will be able to start fitting in with the team’s offense.