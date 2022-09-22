Cole Beasley has bad first sign at Buccaneers practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be extremely shorthanded at the wide receiver position heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. They are hoping Cole Beasley can help with that, but they may want to hold off on having the veteran field punts.

Beasley signed with the Bucs earlier this week. He practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, and he got off to a bit of a rough start. The former Buffalo Bills receiver muffed the first punt he tried to field.

Not the greatest first impression: Cole Beasley mishandles his first punt at his first practice. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/7573QgJLeb — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 21, 2022

Beasley was probably a bit rusty after not playing since last season. The Bucs actually signed him to a practice squad deal, but he is expected to be quickly elevated to the active roster.

The Bucs will have to face the Packers without Mike Evans, who was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out last week. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones also sat out with injuries in Week 2, so it is unclear if either will be able to play against Green Bay.

Beasley had 82 catches and 967 receiving yards with Buffalo in 2020. Both marks were career highs and were enough to earn Second-team All-Pro honors. He then caught 82 passes again in 2021. If he can make a similar impact in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady probably won’t care how Beasley’s punt return skills look.