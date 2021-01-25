Cole Beasley played on broken leg in playoffs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley caught seven passes in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it sounds like he probably should not have even been on the field.

Beasley revealed on Monday that he played through a broken leg during the postseason. The 31-year-old suffered a broken fibula during Week 16 against the New England Patriots and sat out the regular-season finale. Beasley then played in all three postseason games.

The injury occurred on Monday Night Football, Week 16 against the Patriots. Beasley missed the next week, but played in all three playoff games, catching 14 passes for 145 yards. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) January 25, 2021

Beasley said he felt a lot of pain during Buffalo’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was able to “take a few meds and suck it up” after that.

Either way, that had to have been painful. Beasley caught 82 passes during the regular season and was one of Josh Allen’s most reliable targets. That type of toughness is a quick way for an NFL receiver to earn the trust of his quarterback.