 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 25, 2021

Cole Beasley played on broken leg in playoffs

January 25, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley caught seven passes in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it sounds like he probably should not have even been on the field.

Beasley revealed on Monday that he played through a broken leg during the postseason. The 31-year-old suffered a broken fibula during Week 16 against the New England Patriots and sat out the regular-season finale. Beasley then played in all three postseason games.

Beasley said he felt a lot of pain during Buffalo’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was able to “take a few meds and suck it up” after that.

Either way, that had to have been painful. Beasley caught 82 passes during the regular season and was one of Josh Allen’s most reliable targets. That type of toughness is a quick way for an NFL receiver to earn the trust of his quarterback.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus