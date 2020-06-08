Report: Colin Kaepernick still training to play in NFL

Colin Kaepernick’s name has been in the news a lot lately due to the reevaluation of his national anthem protests, but the quarterback is keeping his head down and apparently working hard.

According to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick has been sticking to his routine and still works out daily to stay in NFL shape. He is training as if he plans to be on an NFL roster, and a source close to Kaepernick told the website that the former 49er is “in the best shape of his life.”

To be clear, despite the recent chatter, there is no indication that Kaepernick is on the verge of landing a job. As recently as this year, though, he has not shied away from his desire to return to the league.

Kaepernick is still only 32, though it’s been three and a half years since he took a snap in a meaningful game. Teams will also worry about whether he’ll bring any controversy, though given the recent reappraisal of his protests, that may be less of an issue now than it has ever been.