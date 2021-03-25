Colt McCoy likely to sign with Cardinals as Kyler Murray’s backup?

The Arizona Cardinals may have a prime candidate to be their backup quarterback next season.

Colt McCoy is visiting the Cardinals next week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. Schefter also says that there is a good chance the visit will result in a deal.

McCoy, 34, spent last season with the New York Giants. He passed for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception in four games. Prior to that, he was with Washington from 2014-2019 and started seven games for them, going 1-6. He was set to take over as the team’s starter in late 2018 before suffering a broken leg, and then dealt with significant competition between Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in 2019.

McCoy is a dual-threat quarterback, which makes him a good system fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense tailored to Kyler Murray. Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler backed up Murray in Arizona last season.