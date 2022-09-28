Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear

Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see.

McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization who are Texas Tech alumni. Since his Longhorns lost, McCoy had to dress head-to-toe in Red Raiders gear at the Cardinals’ team facility on Tuesday. Check out how thrilled he was about it:

Did you know Texas Tech beat Texas on Saturday? Former Longhorns QB @ColtMcCoy does. And today is decked out in Red Raiders garb to the delight of WR Atoine Wesley, HC Kliff Kingsbury & asst coach Kenny Bell pic.twitter.com/CEM8JtTBR7 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) September 27, 2022

The bet obviously did not include any stipulations about wearing the rival’s colors proudly.

McCoy was a four-year starter at Texas from 2006-2009. He was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Texas Tech defeated No. 22 Texas in a thrilling 37-34 overtime game in Lubbock. The win was Texas Tech’s first over the Longhorns since 2017.