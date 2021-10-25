Colts, 49ers produce stunning result for sports bettors

The Indianapolis Colts surprised many fans by beating the San Francisco 49ers 30-18 on Sunday night. The two teams played through pouring rain at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. They produced a stunning result for sports bettors in the process.

The total for the game (the amount of combined points the teams were expected to score) opened around 48, depending on the sportsbook. By the time the game was ready to begin, the total was down several points and in the low 40s many places. That is because bettors were expecting fewer points to be scored in the wet conditions.

Guess what? Just like things always seem to go in the NFL, there was a big surprise.

The teams managed to score quite a few points, and the 48-point total in the game hit the “over” for most bets. That was bad news for many bettors.

At Bet MGM, 91 percent of bets on the total were on the under. The Niners-Colts game represented the biggest under bet of the season at Bet MGM, meaning the majority of people lost their bets.

91% of the money on the total at @betmgm on Sunday Night Football was on the under of 42.5. The biggest under play of the 2021 season by lopsided money. Weather is as miserable as forecast. Over, of course, hits! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2021

Any time it seems too easy, it never is.

It’s hard to believe a game played in those conditions hit the over, while one particular game on Saturday went under. That’s what makes football so much fun to follow.