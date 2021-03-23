Colts CB Kenny Moore says he was ‘depressed’ playing for Patriots

Bill Belichick infamously runs a tight ship in New England, and that style is not for everyone. In fact, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore says “The Patriot Way” made him depressed.

Moore went undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017 but signed with the Patriots as a free agent in May. He was among the team’s final cuts in training camp and was quickly picked up by the Colts in early September. He played in all 16 games for Indy that season.

In an excellent feature by Tyler Dunne, Moore talked about how much of a bad fit New England was for him. He told Dunne that the four months he spent in New England were the longest of his life. He says the style and culture there was a grind that took its toll on him.

Moore said being part of the Patriots felt like being in the military and had him questioning whether he was built for the NFL.

“I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it,” Moore told Dunne.

You can read the entire interview here.

Belichick’s style has produced a culture focused on winning and the motto “do your job.” Players don’t mess around, and even have special rules for the media (see them here).

The style is not for everyone, as was obviously the case for Moore. But it has produced excellent results. Many former Patriots have issued similar complaints about the style, though Moore appears to have been more deeply affected than most.

Perhaps Belichick was wrong to let Moore go. Moore had 80 tackles and four interceptions last season and has 10 picks in his NFL career.

H/T CBS Sports