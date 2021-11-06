 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 5, 2021

Colts’ Darius Leonard says he was fined for odd reason

November 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Darius Leonard makes a tackle

Darius Leonard said on Twitter Friday that he was fined by the NFL. He said the league cited an odd reason for fining him.

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker tweeted that he was fined for a uniform violation. He apparently was showing “too much skin.”

Leonard was confused by the fine because he claims he has worn his uniform the same way since joining the NFL.

Maybe the NFL felt he was wearing his pants too short?

Or maybe the NFL didn’t like Leonard’s sideline pumps while celebrating a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run.

Those hip thrusts might have crossed a line, Darius!

Leonard, 26, is in his fourth season in the NFL. The two-time All-Pro has 67 tackles and leads the league with four forced fumbles this season. He is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus