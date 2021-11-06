Colts’ Darius Leonard says he was fined for odd reason

Darius Leonard said on Twitter Friday that he was fined by the NFL. He said the league cited an odd reason for fining him.

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker tweeted that he was fined for a uniform violation. He apparently was showing “too much skin.”

Damn, just got fined for the first time in 4 years 😂😂! They say I showed too much skin🤦🏽‍♂️. I’ve worn the same uniform the exact same way every game for 4 years but now it’s a problem 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) November 5, 2021

Leonard was confused by the fine because he claims he has worn his uniform the same way since joining the NFL.

Maybe the NFL felt he was wearing his pants too short?

Darius Leonard just punched the ball out pic.twitter.com/ZOuG0Kg0NS — Alex👋 (@dbs408) November 5, 2021

Or maybe the NFL didn’t like Leonard’s sideline pumps while celebrating a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run.

15-yard taunting penalty on Darius Leonard here for too many pumps pic.twitter.com/G9mrwtuUfB — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) November 5, 2021

Those hip thrusts might have crossed a line, Darius!

Leonard, 26, is in his fourth season in the NFL. The two-time All-Pro has 67 tackles and leads the league with four forced fumbles this season. He is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.