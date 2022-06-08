Colts Pro Bowler expected to miss start of training camp

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard underwent back surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the start of the team’s training camp.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that he’s not sure when Leonard will be back. But Reich is not concerned as long as the linebacker is ready by the start of the regular season on September 11.

“Not sure on the timetable now, but in my mind, as long as he’s ready for the regular season, I’m not concerned,” Reich said, via Olivia Ray of WISH-TV.

Leonard confirmed his surgery via Twitter on Tuesday, saying that the procedure went well and that he’s eager to return to the field.

“Surgery went well, feeling amazing and ready to get back going!” Leonard wrote. “If you know me you know I always come back way better than I was! Let’s go man ankle feels amazing and can’t wait to get back moving! Thanks for the texts and calls!”

Leonard had a stellar 2021 season coming back from offseason ankle surgery. In 16 games, the 26-year-old was 19th in the NFL in total tackles (122), and had four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

In four seasons, Leonard has been a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler three times. He won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2018 with 163 total tackles.