Colts, Falcons reopen facilities following false positive coronavirus tests

The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts were the two latest NFL teams to close their facilities this week due to positive coronavirus tests, but fortunately both teams have already returned to business as usual.

The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The Colts then issued a statement on Friday morning announcing that they were dealing with a similar situation. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all of those tests for Indy were false positives. It sounds like the same was true for Atlanta.

Falcons tests have cleared, and players and staff are returning to their facility today, per source. Game on track for Sunday in Minnesota. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

Colts had one player and three staff members with troubling initial tests, but all four came back as false positives after the rerun, per sources. Bengals at Colts, Sunday, 1 pm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

That is obviously good news, though it is a reminder of how false positive tests can cause complications.

As of now, there have been no additional changes to the NFL’s Week 6 schedule. That can change at any time, especially with the health and safety protocols the league’s chief medical officer spoke about earlier in the week.