Colts get away with 2 huge penalties in OT win over Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts benefitted from a pair of huge no-calls late in their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The first foul that the Colts got away with came with 1:55 remaining in regulation. Baltimore was leading 19-16 and had 3rd-and-9 at their own 26-yard line. A first down would have iced the game, as the Colts did not have enough timeouts remaining. Lamar Jackson completed a pass to Zay Flowers, and the rookie wide receiver was tackled after a short gain. Flowers also had his facemask blatantly grabbed by Colts defensive end Kwity Paye.

Colts get away with a blatant face mask not called on Zay Flowers. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/DtnToVwhnl — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 24, 2023

A flag was thrown on the play, but it was not for the facemask. Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor was called for an illegal block above the waist. The Colts declined the penalty and the Ravens were forced to punt.

Had the officials not missed the facemask, there would have been offsetting penalties. The Ravens would have then had another shot at converting on third down. A first down would have iced the game at that point. Instead, the Colts got the ball back and tied the game 19-19.

Indy benefitted from another missed call in overtime. The Ravens, needing a field goal to win, chose to go for it on 4th-and-3 near midfield. Jackson tried to complete a pass over the middle to Flowers, who was blatantly grabbed and hooked by Colts linebacker EJ Speed. Once again, no flag was thrown.

Refs missed a big pass interference call on the Colts defense. Zay Flowers was upset. pic.twitter.com/iOTBOiECSs — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

The Ravens turned the ball over on downs, and Indy went on to kick a game-winning field goal a handful of plays later.

Either of those missed calls could have been the difference in the game. Officials are typically more hesitant to call pass interference with the game on the line, but that seemed like an obvious enough foul that a flag should have been thrown.

The NFL will undoubtedly be hearing from the Ravens about both of those plays.