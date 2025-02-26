Colts GM sends warning to Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sent a firm warning to Anthony Richardson about the quarterback’s 2025 role.

In his press conference at the NFL Combine, Ballard warned that the Colts are serious about bringing in real competition at the quarterback position. As such, Richardson will have to earn the starting job for 2025, and “everything is on the table.”

“It’s got to be the right guy to create real competition. But we want to create real competition,” Ballard said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I think it’s good for the team. I think it’s good for Anthony.

“We drafted Anthony high knowing it was going to take some time. And we knew there’s going to be some hiccups along the way. And I know we all want a finished product right now — I do, you do, fans do, we all do. But I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition, I think, will help [raise] everybody’s game.”

Based on what Ballard is saying, the Colts would prefer Richardson start for them in 2025. However, two years of injury issues and uninspiring play have left the team with little choice but to add an alternative option just in case.

Richardson started 11 games for the Colts in 2025, posting a miserable 47.7 percent completion rate. He threw for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, though he added another 499 yards rushing.

In addition to the concerns about his health, Richardson invited some questions about his fitness last season, too. He will have work to do next year to regain his starting job.