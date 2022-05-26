Colts Pro Bowler not participating in OTAs for 1 reason

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season and reportedly wants to be properly compensated for it.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday that Moore II wasn’t a participant in the team’s OTAs because he is unhappy with his current contract and feels underpaid.

The 26-year-old signed an extension in 2019 worth $36.4 million overall and has proven to be worth every penny based on production and availability.

Moore II made 102 total tackles in 2021. In 17 games, he also had four interceptions, 13 passes defended, recorded a sack and forced one fumble. Since 2019, Moore II has 10 interceptions and 243 tackles in 44 games.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he wasn’t worried about the two sides being able to come to an agreement at some point.

“I’m not worried, but that doesn’t mean I’m not worried that it stretches into training camp,” Reich said. “I’m just all positive energy towards Kenny, because we love him and need him, but we’re going to play with who’s here and ready to go play.”

Moore II is scheduled to make $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.245 million in 2023 after reaching contract escalators.