 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 25, 2022

Colts Pro Bowler not participating in OTAs for 1 reason

May 25, 2022
by Alex Evans
Chris Ballard at a microphone

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season and reportedly wants to be properly compensated for it.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday that Moore II wasn’t a participant in the team’s OTAs because he is unhappy with his current contract and feels underpaid.

The 26-year-old signed an extension in 2019 worth $36.4 million overall and has proven to be worth every penny based on production and availability.

Moore II made 102 total tackles in 2021. In 17 games, he also had four interceptions, 13 passes defended, recorded a sack and forced one fumble. Since 2019, Moore II has 10 interceptions and 243 tackles in 44 games.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he wasn’t worried about the two sides being able to come to an agreement at some point.

“I’m not worried, but that doesn’t mean I’m not worried that it stretches into training camp,” Reich said. “I’m just all positive energy towards Kenny, because we love him and need him, but we’re going to play with who’s here and ready to go play.”

Moore II is scheduled to make $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.245 million in 2023 after reaching contract escalators.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus