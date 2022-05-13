Colts linked to 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Indianapolis Colts made a big splash this offseason when they acquired Matt Ryan, and they may try to reunite the quarterback with one of his favorite weapons.

Julio Jones is still a free agent, and there have been rumblings that the Colts are interested in signing him. They are exploring the possibility, according to Outkick’s Dan Dakich.

Can confirm Colts are sniffing around Julio Jones — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) May 12, 2022

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. He battled injuries and caught just 31 passes in 10 games. Jones spent the first decade of his career playing with Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

One Colts star has already floated the idea of a Ryan-Jones reunion in Indianapolis. The signing would probably come with little risk for the Colts, as Jones is unlikely to command a huge salary at this point in his career.

Jones had seven 1,000-yard seasons and made seven Pro Bowls during his time playing with Ryan and the Falcons. They were one of the most productive duos in the NFL.