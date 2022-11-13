Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.

It appears Jeff Saturday with his first big decision as interim head coach — going back to Matt Ryan at QB https://t.co/6hgs7rkvN8 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 13, 2022

The Colts’ quarterback situation has been a real odyssey over the past couple of weeks. Frank Reich had announced prior to Week 9 that Ehlinger would be the team’s starter for the rest of the season, with the veteran Ryan being relegated to the bench. That lasted one game before Reich was fired, and Saturday is apparently restoring Ryan to his starting job.

Ryan was not really any good before his benching and threw nine interceptions in seven games. This would probably be a point toward the team’s argument that they are not tanking, but ultimately the difference between Ryan and Ehlinger might not even be that great at this stage.