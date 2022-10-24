Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8.

The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.

Per source, Colts benching Matt Ryan, turning to Sam Ehlinger. Sam makes 1st career start Sunday vs. Washington. Nick Foles will be No. 2. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 24, 2022

Colts’ HC Frank Reich on his team’s QB change: “Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

This is a real shocker seven weeks into the season. Ryan arrived in Indianapolis with a lot of fanfare during the offseason, but his play with the Colts has been inconsistent. The 37-year-old has gone 3-3-1 so far, with nine touchdowns and a league-worst nine interceptions. The play around him has not been great, but Ryan has failed to elevate the offense despite the optimism that surrounded his arrival.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has yet to throw a pass in a regular season game. If the Colts are starting him, they must feel really down on Ryan, or they simply do not think they’re going anywhere this year and feel they have nothing to lose by making a change.