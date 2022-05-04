 Skip to main content
Colts fans will love what Reggie Wayne said about Matt Ryan

May 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Reggie Wayne has been around the Indianapolis Colts for a very long time, and his observation about quarterback Matt Ryan certainly holds some weight.

Wayne, currently the Colts’ wide receivers coach, said Wednesday that Ryan reminds him so much of ex-teammate Payton Manning that it makes him “throw up.”

Wayne is employed by the team, but he certainly does not need to raise expectations that high for Ryan unless he really believes in the quarterback. Any comparison to Manning is a big deal in Indianapolis, after all.

Wayne’s assessment of Ryan is definitely not shared by everyone around the NFL. He is coming off a season of modest numbers, with 20 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions on a poor Falcons team. The veteran quarterback will have a lot of people to prove wrong if he is to live up to Wayne’s analysis here.

