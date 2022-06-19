Colts RB takes subtle jab at Carson Wentz?

The Indianapolis Colts expect Matt Ryan to be a significant upgrade over Carson Wentz, and it sounds like running back Nyheim Hines has already noticed a difference this offseason.

Hines was asked this week to share his first impressions of Ryan. He had an interesting choice of words while praising the quarterback. Hines said Ryan is “not missing the layups.”

Nyheim Hines' first impressions of Matt Ryan: “He makes the tight throws when he needs to. He’s not missing the layups. Sometimes you can get excited and not make the easy throws. He’s not missing those. He's deadly accurate."https://t.co/DrWxUvz3VS — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) June 15, 2022

That is a common expression in sports, but some wondered if it was a shot at Wentz. Before the Colts moved on from Wentz, general manager Chris Ballard said he told the former second overall pick that he needs to “make the layups.” He used the phrase while essentially criticizing Wentz for his role in Indy’s late-season collapse.

Perhaps it was a coincidence that Hines used the same phrase. Either way, it was noteworthy. The Colts have not exactly gone out of their way to defend Wentz over the past several months. Hines and his teammates are probably much happier with Ryan leading the offense.