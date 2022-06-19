 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 19, 2022

Colts RB takes subtle jab at Carson Wentz?

June 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Carson Wentz throws a pass

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts expect Matt Ryan to be a significant upgrade over Carson Wentz, and it sounds like running back Nyheim Hines has already noticed a difference this offseason.

Hines was asked this week to share his first impressions of Ryan. He had an interesting choice of words while praising the quarterback. Hines said Ryan is “not missing the layups.”

That is a common expression in sports, but some wondered if it was a shot at Wentz. Before the Colts moved on from Wentz, general manager Chris Ballard said he told the former second overall pick that he needs to “make the layups.” He used the phrase while essentially criticizing Wentz for his role in Indy’s late-season collapse.

Perhaps it was a coincidence that Hines used the same phrase. Either way, it was noteworthy. The Colts have not exactly gone out of their way to defend Wentz over the past several months. Hines and his teammates are probably much happier with Ryan leading the offense.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus