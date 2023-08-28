Colts part ways with former 1st-round pick

One veteran receiver will not be sticking around to kick off the Anthony Richardson era.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Indianapolis Colts are releasing wideout Breshad Perriman. The move comes ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster cut deadline this week.

Perriman, 29, just signed with the Colts in June. He was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 but was perhaps better known for his two separate stints on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and again from 2021-22. Perriman was unfortunate though in that he was not around for Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl title in the 2020 season.

There is still some talent there for Perriman, who was once renowned for his ridiculous speed. But Indianapolis has decided to move forward with a core trio of Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, and rookie Josh Downs behind WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. instead.