Colts may be down to their 4th-string QB in Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a full-blown injury crisis at the quarterback position for Week 15 of the NFL season.

The Colts have already lost Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season due to his Achilles injury, and backup Anthony Richardson is on injured reserve as well. Riley Leonard came in for Jones on Sunday, but coach Shane Steichen revealed Monday that Leonard is now dealing with a knee injury.

Colts QB Riley Leonard also is dealing with a knee injury that leaves his status for Sunday’s game at Seattle uncertain. https://t.co/TzVHP3x6qv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

By all indications, Leonard will try to make himself available. If he cannot, however, there is a real possibility that all three of the Colts’ quarterbacks will be unavailable for Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

If Leonard cannot go, the team would likely have to turn to Brett Rypien, who has been on the Indianapolis practice squad since October.

The Colts are already in a lot of trouble after Jones’ brutal injury on Sunday. They are still 8-5, but have lost three in a row and lost their AFC South lead. Things are not going to get any easier for them, especially if they lack a reliable quarterback the rest of the way.