Daniel Jones had a heartbreaking reaction to his Achilles injury

Daniel Jones suffered what appeared to be a significant injury during the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback seemed to know he was in trouble as soon as he went down.

Jones suffered a non-contact injury on a third-down play where he completed a pass in the first half at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. His right leg buckled awkwardly as he stepped into the throw, and he appeared to be in immediate pain.

As Jones was being evaluated by the Colts’ training staff, he slammed his helmet on the grass in frustration.

Daniel Jones looks to be in serious pain after trying to limp off the field pic.twitter.com/mq2z7PRaqw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

The Colts quickly ruled Jones out with an Achilles injury. He was replaced by Riley Leonard.

Jones likely knew that he had torn his Achilles. Athletes have often said they felt an unmistakable pop when they suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, and that is probably what happened to Jones.

Jones had already been playing through a significant injury in his left leg, which may have added to the frustration for him. The former first-round pick was enjoying a career revival in his first season with the Colts and had the team looking like a legitimate AFC contender.

Jones entered Sunday’s game with 3,041 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions. He also had 160 rushing yards and 5 scores on the ground. If the injury was as bad as it looked, that will be a terrible way for a great season to end for Jones.