Colts kicker draws attention for his slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance.

The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style.

While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.

Colts Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship pulled up to their preseason game today on heelies 😂 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/VlnpHCKZK7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

Heelys are shoes featuring a removable wheel located in the heel. While the shoes can be worn as regular shoes, with the wheels, they provide users the chance to skate by shifting their weight to their heel.

The Colts organization may have not been too happy to see Blankenship wearing the potentially dangerous footwear. Any small item in his path could have potentially tripped the kicker and led to more serious injuries. Blankenship already missed a significant amount of time in 2021 after landing on injured reserve with a right hip injury. Michael Badgley took over in his absence.

In 21 career games, Blankenship has made 43 of 51 field goals and has gone 50-for-53 on extra point attempts.

If Blankenship can return to his rookie year form, he could help the Colts roll to a playoff spot this season.