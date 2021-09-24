Colts could have surprising starting quarterback on Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts could have a surprising starting quarterback in Week 3 on Sunday.

The Colts are set to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for a divisional game. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles and has not practiced this week.

Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is the team’s backup quarterback. However, the former Washington Huskies quarterback looked overmatched when he replaced Wentz against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Eason went 2/5 or 25 yards and an interception.

The Colts will likely promote Brett Hundley from the practice squad to the active roster. They even gave him the majority of the first-team reps on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources. There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2021

Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that there is not much optimism surrounding Wentz’s chances of playing. Rapoport says “there’s a decent chance it’s Brett Hundley” who starts.

Hundley making the jump from practice squad to Sunday starter would be a surprise. But it might be the right move for the Colts.

It sounds like Wentz will not be well enough to play. Hundley, 28, has appeared in 18 career NFL games. He made nine starts for the Packers in 2017 in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers.

Though Hundley only has nine touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in his career, he would likely make the Colts more competitive than Eason.