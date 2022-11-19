 Skip to main content
Report: Commanders disciplined players over alcohol-related incident

November 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is sending a reminder to teams over alcohol at team facilities and during travel after it came out that another incident recently took place on a team plane.

The Washington Commanders disciplined multiple players that were seen drinking in social media videos on the team plane following Monday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The league was satisfied with the internal discipline and will take no further action.

Video posted to social media showed players celebrating with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was drinking a beer on the team plane.

On Friday, the NFL issued a reminder to teams that alcoholic beverages are prohibited at team facilities or while traveling on team planes or buses. The reminder came in response to both the Commanders incident as well as the DUI arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing just hours after the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers. In a memo, the league warned of “significant discipline” against any teams found to violate these policies.

The NFL does not want to be associated with any headlines like those that Downing’s arrest generated. That is especially true after the aftermath of former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid’s DWI last year as well, hence the firm reminder to teams and personnel.

Washington Commanders
