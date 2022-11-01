Britt Reid receives prison sentence for DWI case

Britt Reid on Tuesday was sentenced to three years in prison for his 2021 car crash that left a young girl with brain injuries.

Reid was facing a maximum of seven years, with prosecutors pushing for a four-year sentence. His attorneys were hoping for probation. Reid instead was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence comes after Reid pleaded guilty in September to DWI.

Reid, 37, was a coach on his father Andy’s Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff at the time of the incident. Britt Reid consumed alcohol and was on Adderall when he drove home from the team’s facility on Feb. 4 2021, just days before the Super Bowl. Reid hit two cars on an on-ramp in Kansas City. He and then-5-year-old girl Ariel Young were hospitalized.

Young was in a coma for 10 days and was released from the hospital nearly two months after the crash. Now six years old, Young struggles to walk and is in special education, according to her family.

Ariel Young, now 6, still suffers from physical injuries, struggles to walk or stay on balance and is in special education. Her mother, Felicia Miller, passionately asked the judge for the max for the "hell" they've been thru because of "Britt Reid’s choice to drink and drive." — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 1, 2022

Reid was not brought back to coach the Chiefs. The team is paying for all of Young’s medical expenses.