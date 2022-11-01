 Skip to main content
Britt Reid receives prison sentence for DWI case

November 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Britt Reid in a headset

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid talks to his players during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Britt Reid on Tuesday was sentenced to three years in prison for his 2021 car crash that left a young girl with brain injuries.

Reid was facing a maximum of seven years, with prosecutors pushing for a four-year sentence. His attorneys were hoping for probation. Reid instead was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence comes after Reid pleaded guilty in September to DWI.

Reid, 37, was a coach on his father Andy’s Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff at the time of the incident. Britt Reid consumed alcohol and was on Adderall when he drove home from the team’s facility on Feb. 4 2021, just days before the Super Bowl. Reid hit two cars on an on-ramp in Kansas City. He and then-5-year-old girl Ariel Young were hospitalized.

Young was in a coma for 10 days and was released from the hospital nearly two months after the crash. Now six years old, Young struggles to walk and is in special education, according to her family.

Reid was not brought back to coach the Chiefs. The team is paying for all of Young’s medical expenses.

