Commanders announce who has won their starting QB job

The Washington Commanders will be rolling into the 2024 season with a new quarterback as their starter.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that Jayden Daniels has won the team’s starting quarterback job.

Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/iGrHggN2nP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2024

This announcement is not at all surprising. Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, and the team was hoping he would take control as the starting quarterback immediately.

Daniels has gone 12/15 for 123 yards this preseason with one rushing touchdown. He was competing with veteran Marcus Mariota, another former No. 2 overall pick, for the starting job. Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman are the other QBs on the Washington roster.

The Commanders are set to face the Bucs in Week 1 of the NFL season with the LSU rookie leading the offense.