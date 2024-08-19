 Skip to main content
Commanders announce who has won their starting QB job

August 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Dan Quinn with the media

Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during the NFL annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders will be rolling into the 2024 season with a new quarterback as their starter.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that Jayden Daniels has won the team’s starting quarterback job.

This announcement is not at all surprising. Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, and the team was hoping he would take control as the starting quarterback immediately.

Daniels has gone 12/15 for 123 yards this preseason with one rushing touchdown. He was competing with veteran Marcus Mariota, another former No. 2 overall pick, for the starting job. Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman are the other QBs on the Washington roster.

The Commanders are set to face the Bucs in Week 1 of the NFL season with the LSU rookie leading the offense.

Dan QuinnJayden Daniels
