Commanders add ex-NFL head coach to their staff

Dan Quinn is in the process of assembling his staff with the Washington Commanders, and the head coach has added yet another experienced assistant.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is joining the Commanders as their run-game coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lynn spent the last two seasons as assistant head coach and running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

A big move for Washington: Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, per league source. Commanders made a run at Lynn last year, but get him this year. Here’s one reason why: Lynn is close with HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. pic.twitter.com/Ei8W2H6Upo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

As Schefter notes, Washington also pursued Lynn last year. It helped this time that Lynn is close with both Quinn and new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked as the assistant GM in San Francisco.

The Commanders reportedly considered Lynn for their offensive coordinator job before they hired Kliff Kingsbury.

Lynn went 33-31 with one playoff appearance in four seasons as the head coach of the Chargers from 2017-2020. He then worked as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions for a year before landing in San Francisco.