Commanders add ex-NFL head coach to their staff

February 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Commanders helmet on the bench

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Quinn is in the process of assembling his staff with the Washington Commanders, and the head coach has added yet another experienced assistant.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is joining the Commanders as their run-game coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lynn spent the last two seasons as assistant head coach and running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

As Schefter notes, Washington also pursued Lynn last year. It helped this time that Lynn is close with both Quinn and new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked as the assistant GM in San Francisco.

The Commanders reportedly considered Lynn for their offensive coordinator job before they hired Kliff Kingsbury.

Lynn went 33-31 with one playoff appearance in four seasons as the head coach of the Chargers from 2017-2020. He then worked as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions for a year before landing in San Francisco.

