Commanders targeting ex-NFL head coach for OC position

The Washington Commanders may be rolling the dice with their next offensive coordinator hire.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Commanders will interview former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for their OC position. Lynn is currently working as assistant head coach and running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders, who were 20th in the league in yards per game and 24th in points per game last season, recently let go of offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Despite not having hired a replacement yet, it appears the team has already made a big decision about their offense for next year.

When it comes to Lynn however, he is a pretty risky candidate. He was not particularly impressive as coach of the Chargers, going 33-31 (.516) with just one playoff appearance in four seasons before getting fired. Lynn then got hired by the Detroit Lions to be their offensive coordinator in 2021 and was even worse. The Lions began the year 0-8 with Lynn calling the plays before head coach Dan Campbell took over. Lynn never got his playcalling duties back and was fired after the season.

The other big storyline here is that the 49ers are in danger of losing another top assistant. Earlier this week, their defensive coordinator left to become head coach of an AFC team.