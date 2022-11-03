Report: Commanders being criminally investigated for allegedly cooking the books

The Washington Commanders are being criminally investigated for allegedly cooking their financial books, according to a report.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened an investigation into allegations of financial improprieties. The investigation was triggered by a letter from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in April.

The Commanders were accused of keeping two different sets of accounting books. One set of books allegedly underreported income and went to the NFL. The other set reportedly contained the true numbers.

The purpose for keeping separate books would have been for the team to pocket more money and share less with other NFL teams.

NFL bylaws state that teams are supposed to pass 40 percent of ticket revenue (minus ticket handling charges and taxes) to the league. The money is then dispersed to visiting teams.

Of all the horrible things Daniel Snyder and his franchise have been accused of, withholding money from his fellow NFL owners could end up being the crime that causes Snyder to lose his team.

ESPN’s report comes the same day that the Commanders announced they are working with a bank to explore potential financial transactions related to the team.

The Commanders are still the subject of an NFL investigation related to workplace misconduct.

Whether or not all these investigations will result in Snyder finally selling the team remains to be seen.