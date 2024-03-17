Commanders sign another ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys player

Dan Quinn is assembling Cowboys East in Washington.

John Keim of ESPN reported on Sunday that the Washington Commanders are signing cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The 24-year-old Igbinoghene played out last year on the Dallas Cowboys under the new Commanders coach Quinn, who was previously the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 30 overall), Igbinoghene plays far more often on special teams these days than he does on defense. But he fills that role very well, even scoring the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the 2023 season when he took a blocked field goal 58 yards to the house in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys block a Graham Gano kick and run it back for a touchdown! 🏈🤠 pic.twitter.com/9UksYDWvvR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 11, 2023

Igbinoghene adds to an offseason of familiar faces for Quinn. Earlier this month, the Commanders already signed ex-Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong as well as a notable former Dallas Pro Bowler.